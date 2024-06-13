Brown Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 205,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $223.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

