Brown Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

DXCM stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,125 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.