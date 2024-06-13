Bruno Maruzzo Sells 25,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

Sintana Energy Trading Up 12.7 %

SEI opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

