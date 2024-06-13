Bruno Maruzzo Sells 25,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.
Sintana Energy Trading Up 12.7 %
SEI opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
