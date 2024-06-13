Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Acquires 6,342 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $542.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $545.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.44. The company has a market cap of $468.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

