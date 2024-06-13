Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,701 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.33 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

