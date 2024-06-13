Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $112,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 613,932 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,889,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

