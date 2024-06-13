Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,308,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $350,736,000 after buying an additional 454,835 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,784,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

