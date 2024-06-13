Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Sells 11,920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

