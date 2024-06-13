Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

