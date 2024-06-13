Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

