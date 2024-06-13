Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 982,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $51,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.