Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $493.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $453.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.