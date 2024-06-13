Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,311 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 808,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Apple Company Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

