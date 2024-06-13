Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Stock Position Raised by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,630 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.99% of Burtech Acquisition worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKH stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

