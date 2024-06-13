Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $29.18. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 166,121 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a P/E ratio of -292.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $276,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

