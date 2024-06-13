Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.88

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 161057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,401,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Capri by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Capri by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.