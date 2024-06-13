Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

