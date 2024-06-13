Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics makes up 2.7% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Cardlytics worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,532,516.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 890,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,961,539 and sold 79,435 shares valued at $828,269. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $448.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

