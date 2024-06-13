Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Shares Gap Down to $32.39

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $31.09. Cartesian Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 10,456 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNAC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,939,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.