Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.80% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CLST stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.13. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of ($3.06) million during the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.