CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Further Reading

