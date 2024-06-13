Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider William Hames Buys 31,273 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames purchased 31,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of A$139,164.85 ($92,162.15).

Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08.

Cedar Woods Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

