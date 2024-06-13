Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider William Hames Buys 31,273 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames purchased 31,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.45 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of A$139,164.85 ($92,162.15).
Cedar Woods Properties Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08.
Cedar Woods Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
About Cedar Woods Properties
Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Woods Properties
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.