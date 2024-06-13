Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Stake Raised by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Chain Bridge I worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 286,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 27,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRG opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

