Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,360 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $254,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 112,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,830,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,422,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.