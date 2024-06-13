Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,080,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,066 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,703,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

