Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Trading Down 2.5 %

Children’s Place stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Children’s Place has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $120.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

