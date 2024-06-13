Christopher Wiese Sells 9,848 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $11,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 993,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Christopher Wiese sold 2,680 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $3,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Christopher Wiese sold 10,956 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $17,858.28.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRGV shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Vault

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.