Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 319,747 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,790,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,478,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

