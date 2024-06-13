Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 336,377 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,145,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,367,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $9,901,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

