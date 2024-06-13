Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 6,275 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

