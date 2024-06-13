Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Director Warburg Pincus Llc Sells 7,000,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.