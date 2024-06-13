Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. Buys 7,250 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLF opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 242,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

