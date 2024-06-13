Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) is BHZ Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for about 2.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

