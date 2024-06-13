Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for approximately 3.7% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 56.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,636 shares of company stock worth $18,176,366 over the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Confluent Stock Up 8.0 %

CFLT stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

