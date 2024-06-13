CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Mark E. Bertels Sells 200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CorVel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $240.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.11. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $281.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in CorVel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

