Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading Down 9.4%

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210.20 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 218.20 ($2.78). Approximately 22,011,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,614% from the average daily volume of 1,284,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.80 ($3.07).

CRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.02) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The firm has a market cap of £548.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 24,285.71%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

