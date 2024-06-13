CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,939 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 4.15% of CTO Realty Growth worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 111,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.78 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $408.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.37%.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

