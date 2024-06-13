Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

