Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DMEHF opened at 0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.22. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.16 and a fifty-two week high of 0.95.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
