Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.59.

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

