Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $187,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.