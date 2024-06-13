DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider James P. Shaughnessy Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of DOCU opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
