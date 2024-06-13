Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $18.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $531.58 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $298.46 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.59.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

