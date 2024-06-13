DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Position Decreased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,613 shares of company stock valued at $68,171,311. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $115.05 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53, a PEG ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.