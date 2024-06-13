DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $13.10. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 5,288 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

