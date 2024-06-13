Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE:DEI opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

