Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.71% of Eagle Bancorp worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 8,082 shares of company stock worth $147,773 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

