Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $243,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,356,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $869.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $781.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.39. The company has a market cap of $826.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

