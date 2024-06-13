Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,233 shares during the period. Enphys Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 4.47% of Enphys Acquisition worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFYS opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

