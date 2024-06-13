Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104,951 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 968,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 854,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,270 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

